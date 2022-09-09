Queen Elizabeth death: Narendra Modi, Joe Biden and other leaders pour condolences

By CNBCTV18.com

The death of Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday shocked the world. The funeral will be held on September 18-10 at London’s Westminster Abbey. Her death kicked off a detailed plan — Operation London Bridge — that was in place in the 1960s.

Condolences poured in from many state leaders, including Indian PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, newly elected British PM Liz Truss, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, saying she was a stalwart who provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people.

Britain's newly appointed PM Liz Truss said, "Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and strength we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain — and that spirit will endure. She has been our longest-ever reigning monarch. It is extraordinary to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years."

Recalling his association with the "kind-hearted" monarch, US President Joe Biden spoke of their first meeting in 1982 and, more recently, last year. He also remembered how the Queen stood by the US during a crisis.

"She charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. She stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that Grief is the price we pay for love," Biden said.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute, saying the Queen was a "kind-hearted" monarch and a "friend of France".

Queen Elizabeth II , apart from being a monarch of her country, is also the monarch of 14 nations of the Commonwealth, which includes Australia and New Zealand. Flags in both nations are being lowered to pay homage to the Queen.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says it is a day of profound grief and sadness "With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end."

"There is a comfort to be found in Her Majesty's own words: Grief is the price we pay for love."

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said, “Over her reign, she has come to define notions of service, charity and consistency."

Ardern said she had learned of the Queen’s death when a “police officer shone a torch into my room at around ten to five this morning”. She immediately came to know what this meant.