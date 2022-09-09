By CNBCTV18.com

UK’s longest-ruling and oldest monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died in Scotland on Thursday. Following her death, her eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, ascended the throne. He will now be called King Charles III.

While King Charles could have chosen a regnal name from one of his other names — Charles Philip Arthur George — he decided to stick with the name that he’s been recognised for over seven decades.

With the ascension, a swathe of royal titles will be exchanged.

The new heir-apparent, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge has now received the title of Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay. The two dukedoms were passed onto King Charles III when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had ascended the throne in 1952.

Meanwhile, Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge will now be able to call herself the Duchess of Cornwall as well.

While King Charles also held the title of the Prince of Wales — a title nominally given to the heir-apparent to the throne. This title has not been passed down yet to Prince William. However, it is expected that it will be conferred to him after King Charles’ official proclamation.

The Royal family tree (Credit: AP)

The title is not a hereditary title, so didn’t automatically transfer upon Queen Elizabeth’s death. If the title is passed as expected, Kate will become the first Princess of Wales since the death of Princess Diana.

Apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton, others will also receive new titles. Camilla, the wife of King Charles, is now the Queen consort. Charles’ grandchildren from his son Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will now be Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While Queen Elizabeth had been a widely popular monarch, King Charles III ascends the throne at a time when many are questioning the continuing relevance of the monarchy in a world that is struggling to equalize disparities.