India Quad Meet 2020: The platform is all set to become firm; sends message to China Updated : October 08, 2020 04:38 PM IST The second foreign ministers' meeting of the Quadrilateral, or 'Quad', took place on Tuesday in Tokyo. The Quad was born in 2006 after Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the vision of an "arc of freedom and prosperity" for the countries bordering the Indian and Pacific Oceans. In recent times, no other multilateral framework has received such intense global attention.