Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the Quad forum has marked its importance in the world forum in a short duration. While addressing the Quad summit in Tokyo, PM Modi said the mutual trust and determination of the participating countries are providing new energy and enthusiasm to the other democratic powers.

Highlighting one of the key goals of the forum, Modi said with the cooperation of the member countries, a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific is encouraged at the Quad level.

"At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged- it is the shared goal of all of us," PM Modi said. "We have increased coordination in areas of vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation and adverse situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic,'' he added.

Modi had earlier thanked Australia's new PM Anthony Albanese for marking his presence at the summit within 24 hours of taking an oath. Modi said that Albanese's presence showed his commitment to this quadrilateral partnership.

Modi was earlier received by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Quad Leader's Summit. He will hold separate bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit. India had earlier joined the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), an economic bloc led by the US to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region.