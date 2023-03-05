Qatar hosts fifth UN Conference on Least Developed Countries

Over the next few days, world leaders gather with the private sector, parliamentarians, civil society as well as youngsters to advance new ideas, spur delivery on agreed commitments as well as raise new pledges of support via the Doha Programme of Action.

The fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries is being held in Doha, Qatar till March 9.

The Doha Programme of Action aims to invest in eradicating poverty and build capacity, leverage the power of science, technology as well as innovation, enhance international trade as well as regional integration, support structural transformation drive prosperity, tackle COVID-19, climate change and build resilience and mobilise the international partnerships to enable sustainable graduation.

Specific initiatives as well as concrete deliverables are expected to be announced to address the challenges faced by least developed countries.

Indian minister of state for the ministry of external affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh would also be attending the conference in Doha from March 6 to 7.

Meanwhile, speaking at the opening of the conference on Sunday, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin said he was perplexed by the delay in delivering aid victims of the recent earthquake in Syria. In an alleged swipe at the Syrian government, he said it was not right to take undue advantage of humanitarian aid for political purposes.

Qatar's emir spoke about the need to help Syrians "without hesitation" and support Turkey's efforts to recover from the earthquake as well.

The death toll in Turkey has risen to above 45,000, bringing the total toll including Syria to about 51,000. In Syria, the northwest region controlled by rebels at war with President Bashar al-Assad was the worst hit.

"As I wonder at the delay in the arrival of aid to these(Syrian) people, I stress that exploiting a human tragedy for political purposes is unacceptable," Sheikh Tamim said.

Qatar has been providing aid to Syrians via Turkey while other Gulf states like the United Arab Emirates have directly flown in humanitarian supplies.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, at the conference said that Ankara is working to extend a UN-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia following its invasion.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July allowed grain to be exported from three Ukrainian ports. The agreement was extended in November and will expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed.

"We are working hard for the smooth implementation and further extension of the Black Sea grain deal," Cavusoglu said in a speech at the United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries being held in Doha, Qatar.

Cavusoglu also said he discussed the extension efforts with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. On Wednesday, Russia said it would only agree to extend the Black Sea grain deal if the interests of its own agricultural producers are taken into account.

On Saturday it was reported that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also attending the conference.

With inputs from Reuters