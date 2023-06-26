Putin's grip on power threatened by Wagner group mutiny: What comes next?

Vladimir Putin is facing a potential threat to his grip on power. Driven by a feud with Russia’s defence minister, a group of mercenaries called the Wagner Group occupied military buildings in southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. They planned to march towards Moscow with the group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin slamming Russian defence minister's handling of the war and accusing him of bombing Wagner fighters.

Vladimir Putin, Russia's long-standing leader, is facing a significant challenge to his authority as a result of the recent mutiny by the Wagner Group, a group of mercenaries. Led by Yevgeny Prigozhin , a close ally of Putin, this armed rebellion took the Kremlin by surprise and highlighted cracks within the Putin government.

As the dust settles and the situation unfolds, the implications for Putin's grip on power remain uncertain. In this article, we examine the events surrounding the mutiny and discuss the potential ramifications for Putin's leadership.

Driven by a feud with Russia's defense minister, the Wagner Group occupied military buildings in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Their plan was to march towards Moscow, with Prigozhin criticising the defense minister's handling of the war and accusing him of bombing Wagner fighters. This act of defiance sent shockwaves through the Russian establishment, as Prigozhin's rebellion threatened the stability of Putin's regime

Former diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar agrees that this incident is likely not an isolated event and suggests that more challenges could be on the horizon for Putin.

The whereabouts of Prigozhin after his departure to Belarus remain unknown, leaving room for speculations about his future actions and the fate of the Wagner Group.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sajjanhar said, “There have been large number of reports that said that if anyone (goes) foul of Putin, then the experience over the past 20 years suggests that those people, those persons will not be safe, they will not be able to survive. And so, Prigozhin, he might be able to survive for the coming days or weeks. But his end will definitely be very near and the Wagner group will also be decimated will not be given any responsibility because Putin will take this very, very seriously.”

He added, “As far as the stature of Putin is concerned, I think, definitely, it is a big blow to his stature. I think, globally, his stature had been diminished quite significantly as a result of the war. And now domestically, also, the fact that he was not able to see this coming, the intelligence failed so miserably that no one knew anything about it. So I think that will definitely have a very huge impact as far as the influence and the control that Putin has in the country.”

Dr. Sergey Dvoryanov, an expert on Russian affairs, highlighted the role of Belarusian President Lukashenko as a mediator during this crisis.

Dvoryanov suggests that external pressure from Western nations might have contributed to the conflict and emphasizes Prigozhin's sincerity in building a strong military force, despite his lack of formal military education.

The Wagner Group mutiny has undoubtedly dealt a blow to Putin's stature, both domestically and globally. The unexpected challenge to his authority has exposed cracks within the Russian government and raised questions about Putin's grip on power. As the situation continues to unfold, it is crucial to closely monitor the actions of all parties involved and assess the long-term implications for Putin's leadership and Russia's political landscape.