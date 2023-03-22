Putin, Xi conclude two days of talks — Key takeaways from China and Russia meet

Washington has said over the past month that it is worried that Beijing could arm Russia, which China denies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his "dear friend" Xi Jinping emerged on Tuesday, after two days of talks, during the Chinese president's visit to Moscow. The leaders reportedly shared warm words of friendship but didn't arrive at a diplomatic breakthrough over Ukraine. Here's how it went.

Xi's visit to Moscow — long touted by the Kremlin as a show of support from its most powerful friend — featured plenty of demonstrative bonhomie. The two leaders referred to each other as dear friends, promised economic cooperation and described their countries' relations as the best they have ever been.

A joint statement included familiar accusations against the West — that Washington undermined global stability and NATO barged into the Asia-Pacific region.

Chinese proposal on Ukraine peace

On Ukraine, Putin praised Xi for a peace plan he proposed last month and blamed Kyiv and the West for rejecting it.

" We believe that many of the provisions of the peace plan put forward by China are consonant with Russian approaches and can be taken as the basis for a peaceful settlement when they are ready for that in the West and Kyiv. However, so far, we see no such readiness from their side," Putin said.

Putin accused Western powers of fighting "to the last Ukrainian" after talks with Xi in the Kremlin which Putin said showed the growing trade, energy and political ties between China and Russia.

Describing his talks with Putin as "open and friendly", Xi reiterated China's "neutral position" on Ukraine and called for dialogue. Xi barely mentioned the conflict at all, Putin said.

China's proposal — a 12-point paper calling for de-escalation and eventual ceasefire in Ukraine — lacks details on how to end the war.

The summit, Putin's most prominent display of diplomacy since he ordered his invasion of Ukraine a year ago, was partly upstaged in Kyiv, where Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit and met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Burgeoning ties

The Kremlin talks were intended to cement the "no limits" partnership the two leaders announced last February, less than three weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine

They signed a series of documents on a "strategic cooperation" after what Putin described as "successful and constructive" talks showing China was now Russia's most important economic partner.

"I am convinced that our multi-faceted cooperation will continue to develop for the good of the peoples of our countries," Putin said in televised remarks.

Xi's state visit is a significant boost to Putin as he squares off against what he sees as a hostile West bent on inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia.

The Chinese leader visited Moscow days after an international court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over Russia's actions in Ukraine, where Russian forces have made little progress in recent months despite suffering heavy losses.

Power of Siberia

Putin said Russia, China and Mongolia had completed all agreements on a planned pipeline to ship Russian gas to China and that Moscow was ready to increase oil exports to Beijing.

He also said Moscow was ready to help Chinese businesses replace Western firms that have left Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

The planned Power of Siberia 2 pipeline would deliver 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas annually from Russia to China via Mongolia. Moscow put forward the idea many years ago, but it has gained urgency as Russia turns to China to replace Europe as its primary gas customer.

Xi said China and Russia should work more closely to push forward greater "practical cooperation".

Russia's Gazprom already supplies gas to China through an existing Power of Siberia pipeline under a 30-year, $400 billion deal launched at the end of 2019. That pipeline spans some 3,000 km.

Russia's gas exports to China are still a tiny fraction of the record 177 bcm it delivered to Europe in 2018-19.

Putin said on Tuesday Russia would deliver at least 98 bcm of gas to China by 2030.

Diplomatic cover

Washington denounced the timing of Xi's visit to Moscow, just three days after the International Criminal Court in the Hague issued a warrant for Putin's arrest on war crime charges of illegally deporting Ukrainian children.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said visiting at such a time amounted to giving Putin" diplomatic cover" for atrocities. Moscow denies illegally deporting children, saying it has taken in orphans to protect them, and has opened its criminal case to the ICC prosecutor and judges.

Putin and Xi signed a" no limits" partnership agreement last year just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. Beijing has since declined to blame Moscow for the war and criticised the West for imposing sanctions on Russia, even as China has profited by securing a deep discount for oil and gas purchases that Russia can no longer export to Europe.

The West has primarily dismissed Xi's peace plan for Ukraine as, at best, too vague to make a difference and a ploy to buy time for Putin to rebuild his forces and tighten his grip on occupied land.

But Kyiv, perhaps hoping to keep China neutral, has been more circumspect, cautiously welcoming the plan when China unveiled it last month. Zelenskiy has repeatedly called on Xi to speak to him.

Ukrainian officials hinted that a phone call could be in the works, "We are waiting for confirmation," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "That would be an essential move. They have things to say to each other."

Kyiv says firmly there can be no peace talks with Russia unless it withdraws its troops. Moscow says Kyiv must accept territorial "realities" – a reference to its claim to have annexed nearly a fifth of Ukraine.

