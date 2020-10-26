  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
World

Putin offers NATO site inspections to avoid missile buildup

Updated : October 26, 2020 10:26 PM IST

The United States and Russia both pulled out of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year, blaming each other for violations.
Washington has scoffed at Putin's statements, charging that Russia already has deployed missiles that violate the INF treaty's provisions a claim Moscow has rejected.
Putin offers NATO site inspections to avoid missile buildup

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

October GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark

October GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Closing Bell: Market slips over 1% led by metal stocks, Nifty below 11,800; RIL ends nearly 4% lower

Closing Bell: Market slips over 1% led by metal stocks, Nifty below 11,800; RIL ends nearly 4% lower

Oil companies to start OTP-based LPG cylinder delivery from November 1: All you need to know

Oil companies to start OTP-based LPG cylinder delivery from November 1: All you need to know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement