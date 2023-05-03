Puneri pagadi and Warkari shawl — Mumbai dabbawalas' gifts for King Charles’ coronation

King Charles coronation: The relationship between the Mumbai dabbawalas and the king of UK blossomed when the then British prince visited Mumbai and was 'highly impressed' by their work culture.

The upcoming coronation of King Charles III, scheduled for May 6, has sparked excitement around the world, including among Mumbai's famous dabbawalas, who are gearing up to attend the royal ceremony. The dabbawalas, known for their efficient delivery of homemade lunches to office workers, said they have been invited to the coronation ceremony by both the British consulate and embassy, according to ANI.

Vishnu Kaldoke, the spokesperson of Mumbai dabbawalas, stated that the dabbawalas have had a cordial relationship with the British royal family for a while. He mentioned that two dabbawalas were invited to Prince Charles' wedding, which was an honour for them. As Prince Charles is about to become the King, Kaldoke said the dabbawalas have decided to gift him a "Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community."

The relationship between the dabbawalas and King Charles III began when the British monarch made a visit to Mumbai and was “highly impressed” by their work culture. The two groups have maintained a strong bond ever since. In fact, two dabbawalas were invited to attend the royal wedding of Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005 as special guests.

Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association office bearer Raghunath Medge was one of the two dabbawalas that attended the royal nuptials. He said Charles covered all travel and other costs for their trip to London.

During the wedding, the dabbawalas gifted Charles a Maharashtrian turban and a sari to Camilla as per NDTV. This time, they plan to gift King Charles a Puneri pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community. In addition, they also sent a kurta and a turban for Prince Harry and a Paithani saree for Meghan Markle for their wedding in 2018.

The 74-year-old prince and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be formally crowned as monarchs on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. Many world leaders and celebrities have been invited for the royal ceremony. Millions of people around the world are expected to witness the celebrations over the long holiday weekend.