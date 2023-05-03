Puneri pagadi and Warkari shawl — Mumbai dabbawalas' gifts for King Charles’ coronation

2 Min(s) Read
King Charles coronation: The relationship between the Mumbai dabbawalas and the king of UK blossomed when the then British prince visited Mumbai and was 'highly impressed' by their work culture.
The upcoming coronation of King Charles III, scheduled for May 6, has sparked excitement around the world, including among Mumbai's famous dabbawalas, who are gearing up to attend the royal ceremony. The dabbawalas, known for their efficient delivery of homemade lunches to office workers, said they have been invited to the coronation ceremony by both the British consulate and embassy, according to ANI.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1653446646884352001
Vishnu Kaldoke, the spokesperson of Mumbai dabbawalas, stated that the dabbawalas have had a cordial relationship with the British royal family for a while. He mentioned that two dabbawalas were invited to Prince Charles' wedding, which was an honour for them. As Prince Charles is about to become the King, Kaldoke said the dabbawalas have decided to gift him a "Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community."