Puneri pagadi and Warkari shawl — Mumbai dabbawalas' gifts for King Charles’ coronation

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 6:33:25 PM IST (Published)

King Charles coronation: The relationship between the Mumbai dabbawalas and the king of UK blossomed when the then British prince visited Mumbai and was 'highly impressed' by their work culture.

The upcoming coronation of King Charles III, scheduled for May 6, has sparked excitement around the world, including among Mumbai's famous dabbawalas, who are gearing up to attend the royal ceremony. The dabbawalas, known for their efficient delivery of homemade lunches to office workers, said they have been invited to the coronation ceremony by both the British consulate and embassy, according to ANI.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1653446646884352001
Vishnu Kaldoke, the spokesperson of Mumbai dabbawalas, stated that the dabbawalas have had a cordial relationship with the British royal family for a while. He mentioned that two dabbawalas were invited to Prince Charles' wedding, which was an honour for them. As Prince Charles is about to become the King, Kaldoke said the dabbawalas have decided to gift him a "Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community."
X