Politics Protests sweep Myanmar to oppose coup, support Suu Kyi Updated : February 07, 2021 03:07 PM IST More than 160 people have been arrested since the military seized power, said Thomas Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur on Myanmar. Army commander Min Aung Hlaing carried out the coup on the grounds of fraud in a November 8 election in which Suu Kyi's party won a landslide.