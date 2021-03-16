Promising people vaccine shots and cash payments, Biden White House kicks off stimulus tour Updated : March 16, 2021 12:06 PM IST ”Help is here, and hope is here, in real and tangible ways,” Biden said in remarks from the White House. The American Rescue Plan is already doing what it was designed to do: make a difference in people’s everyday lives, Biden said. Published : March 16, 2021 12:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply