World Pro-Trump protests decry president's election loss, opposing groups clash in Washington Updated : December 13, 2020 10:15 AM IST Groups of pro-Trump “Proud Boys” protesters and “Antifa” counterprotesters brawled in downtown Washington on Saturday night. Around 200 members of the Proud Boys, a violent far-right group, had joined the marches earlier on Saturday near the Trump hotel. Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede defeat, alleging without evidence that he was denied victory by massive fraud. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.