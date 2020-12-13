Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Pro-Trump protests decry president's election loss, opposing groups clash in Washington

Updated : December 13, 2020 10:15 AM IST

Groups of pro-Trump “Proud Boys” protesters and “Antifa” counterprotesters brawled in downtown Washington on Saturday night.
Around 200 members of the Proud Boys, a violent far-right group, had joined the marches earlier on Saturday near the Trump hotel.
Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede defeat, alleging without evidence that he was denied victory by massive fraud.
