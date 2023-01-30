Following the violence in Melbourne, High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra also met with Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Victoria Police stated that the violence occurred at a Khalistan Referendum event and two men have been arrested and issued a penalty notice for riotous behaviour.

Just days after three Hindu temples were vandalised in Australia, videos have emerged from Melbourne of pro-Khalistan elements attacking men carrying the Indian tricolour. The incident was captured on camera from Melbourne’s Federation Square. One of the videos shows men with rods and weapons attacking a group of people carrying the Indian flag. One person was seen destroying the Indian flag.

“Another video of Khalistan goons running a mock (sic) in Melbourne's Federation Square. Five injured one in hospital,” stated The Australia Today in a thread on Twitter with several other videos of the incident.

Another video of #Khalistan goons running a mock in #Melbourne's #Federation SquareFive injured one in Hospital@DrAmitSarwal @Bha7at1_Shanka7 @Pallavi_Aus @SarahLGates1 @VictoriaPolice @rishi_suri #HinduHate @DanielAndrewsMP @TimWattsMP @JacintaAllanMP @AusHCIndia @HCICanberra pic.twitter.com/3JjCAPVCzW — The Australia Today (@TheAusToday) January 29, 2023 In a statement, Victoria Police stated that the violence occurred at a Khalistan Referendum event and two men have been arrested and issued a penalty notice for riotous behaviour. Political leaders across party lines have reacted to the video in India.

“I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace and harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books,” said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa about the incident.

“Deeply disturbed to see Sikh and Hindu communities clashing with each other in Melbourne,” added Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi.

The incident comes after three Hindu temples were vandalised. On January 12, the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne was vandalised and anti-India slogans were written on the walls of the temple. A few days later the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was vandalised on January 16 along with a third Hindu temple that was vandalised on January 18 in Melbourne's Albert Park.

The Indian High Commission in Australia accused pro-Khalistan groups of heightened activity in the country and asked the Australian government to ensure the safety of the Indian community and their property.

“Signals that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of the proscribed terrorist organisation such as the SFJ and other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time,” read the official statement from the High Commission.

Following the violence in Melbourne, High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra also met with Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews to discuss “our strong and growing bilateral relationship, the violence in Melbourne yesterday, and how to stop extremist Khalistani groups engaging in further activities prejudicial to peace and harmony.”