Lot of work needs to be done to bring private investments to emerging economies, says World Bank's new President Ajay Banga

Redefining the vision and mission of the World Bank is the top priority for World Bank's new President Ajay Banga. "First thing I am doing is to redefine the vision and mission of the World Bank. We want to eradicate poverty but on a livable planet. We need to address aspects of climate change, pandemics and fragility as well," he said in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the G20 meetings in Gandhinagar.

Banga has been appointed President at a time when the reform of multilateral development banks is being keenly debated in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic which rattled the global economy.

The World Bank President said that he is also working on the capital adequacy framework and collaborating with other MDB's on creating replicability and scalability of solutions for the global economy.

Responding to a question on what can be done to spur private investments in India, Banga said, "It is very easy to say that private sector will come and fund everything. With interest rates and the IRA act in US and what's happening in Europe, private sector is flowing even more into the developed world than emerging markets."

He further added that a lot of work needs to be done to attract private sector investments to emerging and developing economies. He listed out risk taking in the current economic situation and foreign exchange risks as issues weighing on the minds of the private sector.

Banga said that the World Bank has created a private sector investment lab headed by Mark Carney and 15 CEOs to identify the barriers to growth of private sector investments. Carney is the current UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance.

The World Bank President is in Gandhinagar, Gujarat to participate in G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meetings. He will be calling on the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and will hold meetings with other heads of delegations attending the meetings.