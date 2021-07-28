'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller reveals autism diagnosis

Home

    Wentworth Miller, best known for starring in the serial drama "Prison Break", has revealed that he has autism. The 49-year-old actor opened up about his condition on Instagram Tuesday, said he received a formal diagnosis of autism a year ago, admitting that the news was "a shock but not a surprise".

    "This isn't something I'd change," he added. "No. I get got immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything, I've achieved/articulated... I also want to say to the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them... thank you," Miller wrote alongside a blank white square.
    Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication The actor, a graduate from Princeton University, said that he will now be "re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens" Miller also criticised the diagnostic process for adults, calling it "a long, flawed process in need of updating". "I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old," he wrote.
    The actor, who has been out since 2013, has been vocal about his struggles with mental health and how he tried to kill himself as a teenager.
