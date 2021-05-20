Prince William gets COVID-19 jab, UK vaccine programme expands further Updated : May 20, 2021 19:21:11 IST Prince William's confirmation comes as the National Health Service (NHS) expanded its vaccination programme further from over-36s to now cover all those aged 34 and over. NHS said people aged 50 and over and the clinically vulnerable are having their second doses brought forward to counter the spread of the B.1.617.2 variant. Published : May 20, 2021 07:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply