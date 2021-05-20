  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Prince William gets COVID-19 jab, UK vaccine programme expands further

Updated : May 20, 2021 19:21:11 IST

Prince William's confirmation comes as the National Health Service (NHS) expanded its vaccination programme further from over-36s to now cover all those aged 34 and over.
NHS said people aged 50 and over and the clinically vulnerable are having their second doses brought forward to counter the spread of the B.1.617.2 variant.
Prince William gets COVID-19 jab, UK vaccine programme expands further
Published : May 20, 2021 07:21 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Building Unicorns Podcast: Moglix CEO Rahul Garg reveals success mantra and road to $1 billion valuation

Building Unicorns Podcast: Moglix CEO Rahul Garg reveals success mantra and road to $1 billion valuation

COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners' staff

COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners' staff

EU finalizes deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 1.8 billion doses

EU finalizes deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 1.8 billion doses

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement