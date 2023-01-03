Prince Harry says 'silence is betrayal' in explosive interview with Anderson Cooper

The interview will air on the US TV channel CBS on Sunday, January 8. “Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry told Cooper.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who is awaiting the release of his autobiography ‘Spare’ next week, sat down with Anderson Cooper on the news show 60 Minutes for a “revealing and explosive interview”.

In the promo of the interview that airs on January 8 on CBS, Cooper asks Prince Harry how he has received criticism for publicly stepping back from the institutional role of a royal. Harry responds that he had first intended to be private in stepping back from his public roles, but had to go public in order to address rumours and tabloids.

“Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry told Cooper. “You know, the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain,’ but it's just a motto.”

Harry went on to say that “they will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent" and “spoon-feed information” to write stories about Harry and his wife, the former actress Meghan Markle.

“And at the bottom of it, they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting,” he added.

Harry added that Buckingham Palace had told him that they couldn’t publish statements to protect him and his wife for the last six years but the institution had put out statements to protect other members of the family. “It becomes-- there becomes a point when silence is betrayal,” he said.

The interview comes just a few weeks after the explosive Netflix documentary ‘Harry & Meghan’, which wasn’t received well by the royals. Directed by Liz Garbus, the series had the biggest premiere of any Netflix show.

