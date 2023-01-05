'He knocked me to the floor', Prince Harry accuses brother William of physical attack in upcoming memoir

In the memoir, Spare, which is set to release on January 10, Harry describes a confrontation with Prince William at his London home in 2019. According to The Guardian, Harry writes that William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, which Harry calls a “parrot [ing of] the press narrative” about his wife.
Prince Harry has accused his brother Prince William of physical violence in his upcoming memoir. Prince Harry recounts what he says was a physical attack by his brother, now Prince of Wales, over an argument related to Harry’s marriage with Meghan Markle.
The palace is yet to respond to the allegation.
The confrontation then escalated quickly. Harry adds that William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor”.
However, he also recalled that William looked “regretful, and apologised” after he was asked to leave post the fight.
The book further noted that William turned back and said, “You don't need to tell Meg about this,” “You mean that you attacked me?" Harry asked to which William responded, "I didn't attack you, Harold.”
Harry had just told his therapist about the incident, but then Meghan noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back.
The extraordinary scene is one of many from the memoir, which is expected to spark a serious furore for the British royal family.
The book’s title comes from an old saying in royal and aristocratic circles that a first son is an heir to titles, power and fortune, and a second son is therefore a spare, in case anything happens to the first-born.
Earlier, in a TV interview with a British channel, Prince Harry had said that he wants his father King Charles and brother back as a “family, not an institution”.