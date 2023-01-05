English
'He knocked me to the floor', Prince Harry accuses brother William of physical attack in upcoming memoir

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 5, 2023 3:55:33 PM IST (Published)

In the memoir, Spare, which is set to release on January 10, Harry describes a confrontation with Prince William at his London home in 2019. According to The Guardian, Harry writes that William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, which Harry calls a “parrot [ing of] the press narrative” about his wife.

Prince Harry has accused his brother Prince William of physical violence in his upcoming memoir. Prince Harry recounts what he says was a physical attack by his brother, now Prince of Wales, over an argument related to Harry’s marriage with Meghan Markle.

The palace is yet to respond to the allegation.


In the memoir, Spare, which is set to release on January 10, Harry describes a confrontation with Prince William at his London home in 2019. According to The Guardian, Harry writes that William called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive", which Harry calls a "parrot

The confrontation then escalated quickly. Harry adds that William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor”.

Also Read: Prince Harry says 'silence is betrayal' in explosive interview with Anderson Cooper
"I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

However, he also recalled that William looked “regretful, and apologised” after he was asked to leave post the fight.

The book further noted that William turned back and said, “You don't need to tell Meg about this,” “You mean that you attacked me?" Harry asked to which William responded, "I didn't attack you, Harold.”

Harry had just told his therapist about the incident, but then Meghan noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back.

The extraordinary scene is one of many from the memoir, which is expected to spark a serious furore for the British royal family.

Also Read: First trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries ‘Live to Lead’ out

The book’s title comes from an old saying in royal and aristocratic circles that a first son is an heir to titles, power and fortune, and a second son is therefore a spare, in case anything happens to the first-born.

Earlier, in a TV interview with a British channel, Prince Harry had said that he wants his father King Charles and brother back as a “family, not an institution”.

William and Harry were once seen as very close after the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in a Paris car crash in 1997.
But the brothers have fallen out since Harry married Meghan, a former actress, in 2018 and the couple then stepped down for royal duties to move to California two years later.
Since their departure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the couple are officially known, have delivered stinging criticism of the Windsors and the British monarchy which has included accusations of racism which William himself has dismissed.
Last month, their six-part Netflix documentary, which attracted record audiences, aired with renewed accusations including that William had screamed at Harry during a crisis summit to discuss his future.
The main criticism from Harry and Meghan is that royal aides not only refused to hit back at hostile, inaccurate press coverage but were complicit in leaking negative stories to protect other royals, most notably William.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
