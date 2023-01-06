Prince Harry criticised for terming Taliban killings in Afghanistan as 'chess pieces'

The Spanish version of the book quotes Harry as saying, "It wasn’t a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed." "When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn’t think of those 25 as people."

UK's Prince Harry has come under fire from the Taliban government after the British royal claimed in his biography that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving as a military helicopter pilot, referring to them as "chess pieces removed from the board”.

The deeply intimate book "Spare" by Harry was on sale in Spain a few days prior to its worldwide release on January 10. In addition to other disclosures about the prince's drug use and how he lost his virginity, it reveals the extent of the conflict between him and his brother William, the heir to the throne.

The 38-year-old recounts his two tours of duty in Afghanistan—the first in 2007–2008 as a forward air controller and the second in 2012 as a co-pilot gunner in Apache attack helicopters—as well as the number of individuals he killed during those deployments.

The Spanish version of the book quotes Harry as saying, "It wasn’t a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed." "When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat, I didn’t think of those 25 as people."

"They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bad people eliminated before they could kill Good people," he added.

The statements were criticised by Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Afghan foreign ministry run by the Taliban.

"The western occupation of Afghanistan is truly an odious moment in human history and comments by Prince Harry is a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces who murdered innocents without any accountability," Balkhi said.

Senior Taliban leader Anas Haqqani tweeted in response to the prince's remarks: "Mr Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return."

1/3- Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return. Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes. pic.twitter.com/zjDwoDmCN1 — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) January 6, 2023

"I don't expect that the (International Criminal Court) will summon you or the human rights activists will condemn you, because they are deaf and blind for you," he added.

3/3- I don't expect that the ICC will summon you or the human rights activists will condemn you, because they are deaf and blind for you. But hopefully these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity. — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) January 6, 2023

The book follows Harry and his American spouse Meghan's retirement from royal responsibilities in 2020 to relocate to California and start a new life. Since that time, the pair has let out scathing criticism of the British press and the House of Windsor.

King Charles and Prince William's spokesmen have refrained from commenting, as is typical for the royal family.

The specifics of the books have received extensive coverage in the British media, but many commuters in London on Friday expressed disinterest and a desire to avoid the topic.

Those who were ready to speak up expressed their opinion that Harry had overstepped his bounds.

Colonel Richard Kemp, a former army officer, told the BBC that Harry's remarks were "ill-judged." He stated that the comments may have jeopardised his security and could provoke a sense of vengeance.