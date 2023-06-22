Prime Minister Modi, US First Lady Jill Biden attend science summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US First Lady Jill Biden visited the National Science Foundation in Virginia, highlighting the importance of science, technology, and education in driving both nations' economies. The meeting emphasised collaboration, innovation, and preparing youth for the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, on Wednesday attended the National Science Foundation (NSF) in Alexandria, Virginia. The event was organised against the backdrop of Modi's state visit to the US, which is expected to bring out significant diplomatic and cultural exchanges between two of the world's largest democracies.

The meeting at the NSF signifies the recognition of the crucial role that science and technology play in driving the economies of both India and the United States. By visiting the NSF and engaging with students from both countries who are acquiring skills vital to these industries, the Prime Minister and the First Lady showcased their commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration.

The event highlighted the shared emphasis placed on education, research, and technological advancements by both nations. It provided a platform for students to interact, exchange ideas, and learn from each other's experiences. This interaction not only promoted cross-cultural understanding. but also created opportunities for future partnerships and collaborations in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Speaking at the event, the prime minister said, "We have established around 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in schools wherein children are being provided with all kinds of facilities for various types of innovations. To encourage young entrepreneurs, we have started 'Start Up India' mission. Our goal is to make this decade a tech decade — Techade."

The meeting with students also reflected the importance of investing in human capital. Both India and the United States recognise that their future growth and prosperity depend on nurturing a skilled workforce equipped with the necessary tools to succeed in an increasingly competitive global landscape, an official said. By focusing on STEM education, the visit underscored the commitment to preparing the youth for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

Prime Minister Modi has consistently prioritised science and technology as critical pillars for India's development. Under his leadership, initiatives like Digital India and Make in India have sought to leverage technology and innovation to transform various sectors of the economy and improve the lives of millions. The visit to the NSF further reinforces his vision of positioning India as a global hub for research and development, technology, and innovation, an official said.

Similarly, Jill Biden has been a staunch advocate for education and has emphasized the need to equip students with the skills required to excel in the workforce. Her involvement in this visit demonstrates her commitment to promoting educational opportunities and inspiring young minds to pursue careers in STEM fields.

The meeting between the Prime Minister, the First Lady, and the students at the NSF also serves as a reminder of the strong people-to-people ties between India and the United States. The cultural exchange that took place during this interaction contributed to the deepening of mutual understanding and appreciation between the two nations, the official added.