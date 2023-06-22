Prime Minister Modi, US First Lady Jill Biden attend science summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US First Lady Jill Biden visited the National Science Foundation in Virginia, highlighting the importance of science, technology, and education in driving both nations' economies. The meeting emphasised collaboration, innovation, and preparing youth for the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, on Wednesday attended the National Science Foundation (NSF) in Alexandria, Virginia. The event was organised against the backdrop of Modi's state visit to the US, which is expected to bring out significant diplomatic and cultural exchanges between two of the world's largest democracies.

The meeting at the NSF signifies the recognition of the crucial role that science and technology play in driving the economies of both India and the United States. By visiting the NSF and engaging with students from both countries who are acquiring skills vital to these industries, the Prime Minister and the First Lady showcased their commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration.

The event highlighted the shared emphasis placed on education, research, and technological advancements by both nations. It provided a platform for students to interact, exchange ideas, and learn from each other's experiences. This interaction not only promoted cross-cultural understanding. but also created opportunities for future partnerships and collaborations in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).