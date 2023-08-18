Prime Minister Modi to visit South Africa and Greece next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a tour that will take him to two strategically important nations - South Africa and Greece. The trip, scheduled for the upcoming week, will see the Indian leader engage in a series of high-level meetings and discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral ties and international collaboration.

The primary highlight of the tour is Prime Minister Modi's attendance at the 15th BRICS Summit, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 22 to August 24.

This marks a historic occasion as it will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that the summit provides a crucial platform for reviewing the progress of initiatives initiated by the BRICS group and identifying potential avenues for future cooperation.

A press release from the MEA also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi is slated to partake in a special event named 'BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue,' which South Africa is organising. This event will encompass participation from countries beyond the BRICS group, reflecting the ongoing commitment to strengthening global partnerships.

One of the central points on the agenda during the summit revolves around the expansion of BRICS to encompass a new array of nations, including Iran. Reports have surfaced, quoting South African officials, claiming that approximately 40 countries have shown keen interest in joining the BRICS alliance.

This list reportedly includes nations such as Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Kazakhstan, the Comoros, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), among others.

In addition to his participation in the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Modi is anticipated to engage in bilateral discussions with fellow leaders in Johannesburg. This will further underscore India's commitment to fostering robust diplomatic ties with its global partners.

Following his involvement in the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Greece on an official visit, marking a remarkable development in India-Greece relations.

This journey to Greece holds immense significance as it constitutes the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in four decades.

Strengthening the historical ties between the two nations, the Prime Minister's discussions with his Greek counterpart, Prime Minister Mitsotakis, will delve into various realms of cooperation, such as maritime transport, defense, trade, investments, and people-to-people connections.