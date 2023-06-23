Prime Minister Modi meets Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at US Capitol | Watch

Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting the United States addressed the US Congress with his historic speech. He is visiting States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and his visit marks his sixth trip to the country since coming to power in May 2014, but this is his first state visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at US Capitol Hill, ahead of his address at the US Congress on Thursday. Exchanging a cordial handshake, the two leaders met as PM Modi expressed his gratitude to McCarthy for extending him the opportunity to address the joint session of the US Congress.
US Vice President Kamala Harris also arrived at the House of Representatives, ahead of PM Modi's address to the joint session of the US Congress.
Ahead of Modi's speech, the members of Indian diaspora and Tibetan community gathered outside the Capitol Hill chanting slogans as 'Welcome Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' in a display of support of enthusiasm.
US Congressmen Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz had written a letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy urging him to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a joint address to Congress during his first state visit to the United States.
Khanna and Waltz, serving as co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, led the letter which stated, "We firmly believed that inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a joint address to Congress would further strengthen the deep and enduring friendship between the United States and India."
First Published: Jun 23, 2023 3:57 AM IST
