    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    'Prime Makhan': Amul shares quirky doodle to congratulate 'Rishi SunUK'

    'Prime Makhan': Amul shares quirky doodle to congratulate 'Rishi SunUK'

    'Prime Makhan': Amul shares quirky doodle to congratulate 'Rishi SunUK'
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The creative featured the 42-year-old politician and the brand's mascot walking past London Bridge

    While wishes poured in to congratulate Rishi Sunak, who scripted history by becoming Britain's first-ever Indian-origin Prime Minister on October 25, dairy brand Amul shared a quirky doodle on Instagram to congratulate him on his new role.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    The creative featured the 42-year-old politician and the brand's mascot walking past London Bridge.
    The name ‘Rishi SunUK’ is written on the post with the letters UK highlighted in red. The text below read “Prime Makhan” with the letters P and M highlighted in red.
    The caption by Amul read: “#Amul Topical: Welcoming Britain's first Indian origin PM!”
    Netizens were quick to react with one of them (raghavan.r_1958) congratulating the dairy brand for the interesting creative.
    "Wonderful! Amul ka jawab nahin!" the user wrote on Instagram.
    Another user (devina_dini) said: "Amazing!"
    By the time, this report was published, the post had managed to get more than 7,500 likes on Instagram.
    ALSO READ:
    Rishi Sunak takes charge, here are the challenges he faces
    Sunak is the first Asian-origin person to become the prime minister of the UK. He was chosen as the leader of the Conservative Party and the prime minister of the country after Liz Truss resigned earlier this month. Sunak was welcomed by world leaders with most expressing hope for closer bilateral ties.
    US President Joe Biden lauded Sunak’s appointment as a “ground-breaking milestone”. He later took to Twitter to congratulate Sunak and said he looked forward “to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity”.
     
    France's Emmanuel Macron said the two countries would together “continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment”.
     
    "I look forward to our further cooperation and partnership in NATO and (the) G7 as close friends," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted.
     
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended “special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians".
     
     
    ALSO READ: UK Cabinet: Rishi Sunak re-assigns finance, home portfolios to loyalists who backed him in PM race
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    AmulAmul topicalsEmmanuel MacronIndian Prime Minister Narendra ModiLiz TrussPresident Joe BidenRishi Sunak

    Previous Article

    Watch: Trevor Noah roasts British racists over Rishi Sunak’s appointment as UK Prime Minister

    Next Article

    'I cursed Dinesh Karthik for a second,' Ravichandran Ashwin on India vs Pak thriller

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng