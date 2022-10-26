'Prime Makhan': Amul shares quirky doodle to congratulate 'Rishi SunUK'

By CNBCTV18.COM

While wishes poured in to congratulate Rishi Sunak, who scripted history by becoming Britain's first-ever Indian-origin Prime Minister on October 25, dairy brand Amul shared a quirky doodle on Instagram to congratulate him on his new role.

The creative featured the 42-year-old politician and the brand's mascot walking past London Bridge.

The name ‘Rishi SunUK’ is written on the post with the letters UK highlighted in red. The text below read “Prime Makhan” with the letters P and M highlighted in red.

Netizens were quick to react with one of them (raghavan.r_1958) congratulating the dairy brand for the interesting creative.

"Wonderful! Amul ka jawab nahin!" the user wrote on Instagram.

Another user (devina_dini) said: "Amazing!"

By the time, this report was published, the post had managed to get more than 7,500 likes on Instagram.

Sunak is the first Asian-origin person to become the prime minister of the UK. He was chosen as the leader of the Conservative Party and the prime minister of the country after Liz Truss resigned earlier this month. Sunak was welcomed by world leaders with most expressing hope for closer bilateral ties.

US President Joe Biden lauded Sunak’s appointment as a “ground-breaking milestone”. He later took to Twitter to congratulate Sunak and said he looked forward “to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity”.

Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine.— President Biden (@POTUS) October 25, 2022

France's Emmanuel Macron said the two countries would together “continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment”.

Congratulations to @RishiSunak, who has become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together we will continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment, including the war in Ukraine and its many consequences for Europe and the world. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 25, 2022

"I look forward to our further cooperation and partnership in NATO and (the) G7 as close friends," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted.

Congratulations @RishiSunak!I look forward to our further cooperation and partnership in NATO and G7 as close friends. Herzlichen Glückwunsch @RishiSunak!Ich freue mich auf unsere weitere Zusammenarbeit und Partnerschaft in der NATO und G7 als enge Freunde.— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) October 25, 2022

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended “special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians".