'Prime Makhan': Amul shares quirky doodle to congratulate 'Rishi SunUK'

The creative featured the 42-year-old politician and the brand's mascot walking past London Bridge
Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine.— President Biden (@POTUS) October 25, 2022
Congratulations to @RishiSunak, who has become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together we will continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment, including the war in Ukraine and its many consequences for Europe and the world.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 25, 2022
Congratulations @RishiSunak!I look forward to our further cooperation and partnership in NATO and G7 as close friends.Herzlichen Glückwunsch @RishiSunak!Ich freue mich auf unsere weitere Zusammenarbeit und Partnerschaft in der NATO und G7 als enge Freunde.— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) October 25, 2022
Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022