A bag of flour costs up to Rs 3100 in Pakistan amid shortage, 1 dead in stampede

The wheat crisis has compounded the economic hardships faced by the common Pakistani, whose homes and livelihoods — and now their access to food — have been swept away by the recent floods. The government has failed to control the prices or even make correct wheat import estimates.

Pakistan is staring at a severe shortage of wheat flour or atta, brought about by the devastating flood a few months ago, which destroyed many wheat farms. This has led to a sharp rise in prices and a major food crisis. The cost of this basic staple has risen to Rs 140-160 per kg in several places, and generally, a 10 kg bag of wheat now costs Rs 1,500, while a 20 kg bag costs Rs 2,800. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the price of a 20 kg bag of flour even hit Rs 3,100.

The shortage of wheat has led to clashes and stampedes. One person died in a stampede near the commissioner's office in Mirpur Khas city of Sindh province, according to reports. Long flour queues are seen in many places, with the army being called in for crowd control.

The government of Pakistan has failed to control this huge increase in the prices of flour. Food stampedes are not uncommon in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan. In many provinces, thousands of people are queuing up for hours every day to buy flour on subsidy.

Politics amid crisis: Balochistan vs Punjab

Balochistan's Food Minister Jamarak Ashkazai has warned that the situation will worsen unless at least four lakh bags of flour arrive in the region. He said the stock of flour in the state has been completely exhausted. "We had demanded around two lakh gunny bags from Punjab, but have received only 10,000 gunny bags so far,” Ashkazai said.

Balochistan has also alleged that Punjab and Sindh are not allowing movement of flour to other states. Similar reports came from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well. About 70 percent of wheat production in Pakistan comes from Punjab alone.