Preview the G20 Experience: What awaits Biden, Sunak at Bharat Mandapam?

India is hours away from hosting the most powerful heads of states from countries representing 85 percent of global GDP and 66 percent of global population. And it is the Pragati Maidan Complex in New Delhi, that will host the G20 Summit . But while the facility has limited access, CNBC-TV18's Ashmit Kumar gets a preview, to help you, share the G20 experience with the likes of US President Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of UK.

Thousands of delegates, 43 delegations and 25 heads of states - India is pulling out all stops to manifest Indian culture and heritage. One of the first sights to greet the visitors, is the 27 feet tall, 18 tone Nataraja sculpture made of ashtadhatu – an alloy of 8 metals including gold, silver, copper.

Nataraja sculpture is flanked by a grand staircase leading into the Bharat Mandapam. The Rs 2,700 crore mandapam borrows inspiration from a Shankha, and is designed to showcase Indian culture. This will be ground zero for the Summit. G20 leaders and accompanying delegates will be engaging each other across the auditoriums, lounges and business centres. In fact, its multi purpose hall has a seating capacity of 7,000, which is more than the Sydney Opera House.

Ministry of Electronics and IT has also set up two Digital India Experience Zones. The Zones will feature rockstars of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure – the likes of Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, Bhashini, ONDC. Leaders and delegates will be able to experience making digital payments, real time speech to speech translation, and even get a medical prescription through online consultation. The Government has expressed confidence that such immersive experiences, will help project and build India’s leadership in Digital Infra.

Hall 3 will see the RBI Pavilion. The pavilion will share with delegates, the RBI pilot on the Digital Rupee. RBI will also show case how digital credit can revolutionise rural credit. The pavilion will also feature the rockstar – UPI. RBI will showcase that even delegates without Indian bank accounts can transfer money with ease. Contactless payments RuPay on-the-go and cross border billing system will also be showcased.

The Culture Ministry will host the Exhibition called – 'Bharat: The Mother of Democracy'. An AI-based Avatar will welcome the high profile visitors with a brief introduction to India’s democratic roots. It will feature 26 interactive panels that will trace the roots of democracy from the Rig Vedas to King Ashoka to modern elections to multi layered administrative structures.

India also wants the high powered delegates to go back home with a piece of Indian Culture – Kolhapuri Chappals to Paithani Sarees from Maharasthra. So with the aim of One District, One Product – the Mandapam will host a Crafts Bazaar. It will see products by women and tribal artisans, from 30 states and Union Territories.