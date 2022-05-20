President Joe Biden, Xi Jinping may talk in coming weeks: NSA Jake Sullivan

US President Joe Biden may talk with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming weeks, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on Thursday.

“I wouldn't be surprised if, in the coming weeks, President Biden and President Xi speak again," he said. Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Yang Jiechi, a key foreign policy adviser to Xi, and said he was "direct with him about our concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile activities and our view that this is not in China's interests."

"It’s not in America's interests, and that China should contemplate taking whatever steps it can to reduce the possibility of a provocative North Korean act, we had a good back and forth on that subject," he said, adding that Taiwan and other issues were also discussed.