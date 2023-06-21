President Joe Biden will not lecture PM Modi on human rights: US NSA Sullivan

A group of American lawmakers on Tuesday wrote to President Biden, asking him to raise directly with Prime Minister Modi "areas of concern" and discuss with him the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between the two countries. The two leaders will hold high-level talks on Thursday to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual and global interests.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday said that US President Joe Biden is expected to raise US concerns about human rights during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but will not lecture him on the subject. The two leaders will hold high-level talks on Thursday to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual and global interests.

"We do so publicly. We do so privately. We do so in a way where we don’t seek to lecture or assert that we don’t have challenges ourselves….And that will be the nature of the conversations that take place here over the course of the next couple of days," Sullivan was quoted as saying by the US media.

A senior official from the Biden administration told reporters that it is important for India and the US to address areas of difference while maintaining a genuine partnership with each other.