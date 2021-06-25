Home

    President Joe Biden signals support for Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

    President Joe Biden signals support for Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

    By PTI
    President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that we have a deal, signaling a bipartisan agreement on a USD 953 billion infrastructure plan that would achieve his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle.

