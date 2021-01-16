  • SENSEX
President-elect Joe Biden nominates veteran diplomats for top State posts

Updated : January 16, 2021 07:56 PM IST

Biden also nominated Victoria Nuland to be Under Secretary for Political Affairs, effectively the third-ranking U.S. diplomat.
Joe Biden on Saturday nominated U.S. foreign policy veteran Wendy Sherman to be the No. 2 official at the State Department.
He nominated Uzra Zeya to be Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights.
