World President-elect Joe Biden nominates veteran diplomats for top State posts Updated : January 16, 2021 07:56 PM IST Biden also nominated Victoria Nuland to be Under Secretary for Political Affairs, effectively the third-ranking U.S. diplomat. Joe Biden on Saturday nominated U.S. foreign policy veteran Wendy Sherman to be the No. 2 official at the State Department. He nominated Uzra Zeya to be Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights.