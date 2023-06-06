President Murmu receives Suriname's highest civilian award, exchanges MoUs with counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi

Murmu also exchanged various MoUs with Santokhi at the Presidential Palace in Paramaribo on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday was conferred with Suriname’s highest civilian award by President Chandrikapersad Santokhi to honour the South American nation's deep-rooted bilateral ties with India.

Murmu received the "Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star" on June 5, from the Surinamese president and said she was greatly honoured to receive Suriname’s highest distinction.

”This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent,” she tweeted after receiving the award on Monday.