President Biden’s top official praises India ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

The United States hopes Modi’s visit will be an opportunity to expand business, strengthen security, and explore new possibilities.

A top US official for the Indo-Pacific region on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit later this month would open up venues and activities for more investment, according to Reuters. He hoped that PM Modi’s visit ‘consecrates’ the relationship between the two countries.

Kurt Campbell, the top advisor to President Joe Biden for the Indo-Pacific, told Hudson Institute think tank that India was playing a "critical role" globally and not just strategically, the Reuters reports added.

“Many business groups, investment groups, are looking at India as part of a strategy to diversify globally new supply chains, new investment opportunities. I think the hope will be to open up venues and activities for more investment,” he said.

The top US official acknowledged India’s crucial role in addressing global challenges such as climate change, economic growth, and regional security. He emphasised the shared values of democracy and the commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

Campbell added that universities in the US wanted to train more engineers and technologically specified personnel, and for the same purpose, the United States wanted to open up more of those opportunities to India.

“The United States and India were both imperfect democracies, and there were still concerns that would be discussed. There was a degree of trust and confidence between the countries that did not exist a decade ago. Our goal will be to seek to build on that,” Campbell added, as quoted by Reuters.

Additionally, the United States praised India’s leadership in regional security affairs. India plays a major role in maintaining stability and countering terrorism in the region. The US applauded India’s effort to strengthen defence capabilities. The recognition comes as both nations seek to strengthen their bilateral ties and collaborations on various strategic fronts. As the world’s largest democracy and a fast-growing economy, India’s growing influence has garnered attention and appreciation from the international community.

Another Indian-American leader, Ajay Jain Bhutoria also said that PM Modi’s visit would strengthen ties between the two nations. He said that PM Modi is very popular in the US because of the development India has seen under him, PTI reported.

As Prime Minister Modi prepares for his visit to the United States, the stage is set for discussions on a range of bilateral issues. The anticipated meetings between the leaders of the two nations will likely focus on further strengthening economic ties, expanding defence cooperation, and deepening collaborations in emerging technologies.