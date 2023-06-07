President Biden’s top official praises India ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

The United States hopes Modi’s visit will be an opportunity to expand business, strengthen security, and explore new possibilities.

A top US official for the Indo-Pacific region on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit later this month would open up venues and activities for more investment, according to Reuters. He hoped that PM Modi’s visit ‘consecrates’ the relationship between the two countries.

Kurt Campbell, the top advisor to President Joe Biden for the Indo-Pacific, told Hudson Institute think tank that India was playing a "critical role" globally and not just strategically, the Reuters reports added.

“Many business groups, investment groups, are looking at India as part of a strategy to diversify globally new supply chains, new investment opportunities. I think the hope will be to open up venues and activities for more investment,” he said.