CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsPresident Biden’s top official praises India ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

President Biden’s top official praises India ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

President Biden’s top official praises India ahead of PM Modi’s US visit
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 11:32:45 AM IST (Published)

The United States hopes Modi’s visit will be an opportunity to expand business, strengthen security, and explore new possibilities.

A top US official for the Indo-Pacific region on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit later this month would open up venues and activities for more investment, according to Reuters. He hoped that PM Modi’s visit ‘consecrates’ the relationship between the two countries.

Kurt Campbell, the top advisor to President Joe Biden for the Indo-Pacific, told Hudson Institute think tank that India was playing a "critical role" globally and not just strategically, the Reuters reports added.
“Many business groups, investment groups, are looking at India as part of a strategy to diversify globally new supply chains, new investment opportunities. I think the hope will be to open up venues and activities for more investment,” he said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X