President Biden gets brutally trolled for 'God Save the Queen' gaffe following gun control speech

It is worth noting that "God Save the Queen" was the national anthem of the United Kingdom for the last seven decades. The Brits have been singing "God Save the Queen" since Queen Elizabeth II became the monarch in 1952.

United States President Joe Biden caused confusion on Friday when he ended his speech on gun control reforms by saying, “God save the Queen, man.” The 80-year-old made the puzzling remark at the National Safer Communities Summit, which was held at the University of Hartford in Connecticut on Friday, reported Fox News.

According to a report by the New York Post, President Biden’s signoff confounded many listeners, including journalists in the room.

It is worth noting that “God Save the Queen” was the national anthem of the United Kingdom for the last seven decades. The Brits have been singing “God Save the Queen” since Queen Elizabeth II became the monarch in 1952. However, the lyrics of the national anthem were changed to “God save the king!” after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. So, Biden’s remark has flummoxed several Twitter users.

In fact, many users are brutally trolling the US President for using that phrase and “God Save the Queen” soon started trending on Twitter on Friday.

ALSO READ |

One user wrote, “Joe Biden ended his remarks today calling for gun control by saying, “God save the queen.” No one has any idea what he’s talking about. Seriously, how much longer can this keep going on?”

Another user tweeted, “God save the Queen’? She died last year. This is not the first time Biden has referred to a dead person as if they were alive. Disturbing. Embarrassing.”

This is not the first time that Biden has made a gaffe while addressing a large audience. In September last year, the Democrat leader had mistakenly asked whether the late Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski was present at a White House event.

President Biden has already announced his plans to run for re-election in the 2024 General Election.

If he wins, Biden will be 82 when he takes office for a second time.

President Biden’s recent gaffes have put his age and health in the spotlight. Several reports suggest that US voters are concerned about the octogenarian’s health.