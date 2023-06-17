President Biden gets brutally trolled for 'God Save the Queen' gaffe following gun control speech

It is worth noting that "God Save the Queen" was the national anthem of the United Kingdom for the last seven decades. The Brits have been singing "God Save the Queen" since Queen Elizabeth II became the monarch in 1952.

United States President Joe Biden caused confusion on Friday when he ended his speech on gun control reforms by saying, “God save the Queen, man.” The 80-year-old made the puzzling remark at the National Safer Communities Summit, which was held at the University of Hartford in Connecticut on Friday, reported Fox News.

According to a report by the New York Post, President Biden’s signoff confounded many listeners, including journalists in the room.

It is worth noting that “God Save the Queen” was the national anthem of the United Kingdom for the last seven decades. The Brits have been singing “God Save the Queen” since Queen Elizabeth II became the monarch in 1952. However, the lyrics of the national anthem were changed to “God save the king!” after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. So, Biden’s remark has flummoxed several Twitter users.