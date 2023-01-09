The prime minister, in his speech, called upon members of the diaspora to be "brand ambassadors" of India and its many initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The theme of the PBD convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal,' officials said. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 9 to mark the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai from South Africa on that day in 1915. Since 2015, the convention has been organised every two years to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of the nation.

"Friends, this Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is special in many ways. It's celebrating 75 years of India's independence just a few months ago," Modi said while calling upon diaspora members to be "brand ambassadors" of India and its many initiatives.

"Friends, the nation has entered the 'amrit kaal' of the next 25 years. Our ' pravasi bharatiyas ' have a significant place in this journey," he added. "India's unique global vision and its important role in the global order will be strengthened by you people."

Modi also lauded Indore's efforts in promoting the Swachh Bharat campaign and said the city is known worldwide for its food, adding to its identity as the "raajdhaani (capital)" of cleanliness and taste.

Addressing the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore. The Indian diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world. https://t.co/gQE1KYZIze — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2023

He added that Indian universities would document the contributions made by diaspora members in their respective nations.

"India not only has the capability of becoming a knowledge centre but also a skilled capital. Our youth has skills, values and honesty and determination toward work. Our skilled capital can become the world's growth engine," Modi said.

President of Guyana Irfaan Ali was the chief guest, and President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi was the special guest of honour. They are both of Indian origin. Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also gave their remarks.

Guyanese president Ali promised PM Modi that India's private sector would benefit from his country's progress."We owe you a debt of gratitude," Ali said, complimenting Modi for his globalisation efforts in the face of a pandemic that shook the world.

"When the world couldn't find vaccine, and you faced the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic, you showed the world what real love and hope is when you shared vaccine with the rest of the world," he said.

Surinamese President Santokhi echoed Modi's sentiments about Indore and said it was his honour to step foot on the soil of the cleanest city in India.

PM Modi, in a tweet on Sunday, said he was looking forward to "deepen the connect" with the diaspora. More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries have registered for the event, which is being organised in person for the first time since 2019. The 16th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) convention was held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi will on Monday also inaugurate the first-ever digital PBD exhibition on the theme "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle” to highlight the contribution of the diaspora freedom fighters in India’s Independence, an official said. A commemorative postal stamp, ‘Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen,’ will be released to underline the importance of safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration.

In view of India’s ongoing Presidency of the G20, a special town hall will also be organised on Monday.

The Centre has organised the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh government.

On Sunday, S Jaishankar and Anurag Thakur addressed the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme held as part of the PBD convention.Australia's Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascarenhas was the guest of honour at the event.

With agency inputs.