Pope Francis chooses Seoul, South Korea, as host city for World Youth Day 2027

Pope Francis revealed on Sunday that the next World Youth Day, a Catholic faith festival, will be held in Seoul, South Korea in 2027. The pope announced the location for the coming year’s celebration at the end of the Lisbon edition of World Youth Day in Portugal.

The announcement marks the festival's first return to Asia since 1995, when millions turned out for one of St. John Paul II’s most significant events, in Manila, Philippines.

South Korea has seen notable growth in the Catholic faith over the past few decades.

World Youth Day is an international Catholic event that brings together young people from around the world to celebrate their faith and unity with the Pope.

It was initiated by Pope John Paul II in 1985 and has since become a significant gathering for Catholic youth.

The event typically occurs every two to three years and involves various activities, including prayer services, religious ceremonies, cultural performances, and discussions on faith-related topics.

World Youth Day aims to provide young Catholics with a chance to deepen their spiritual lives, build friendships with peers from different countries, and experience a sense of global community within the Catholic Church.

Apart from the religious aspects, World Youth Day often includes cultural exchange programs, allowing participants to learn about and appreciate the traditions and customs of the host country.

Over the years, World Youth Day has been hosted in various cities across the globe, with locations including Rome, Denver, Manila, Paris, Sydney, and Krakow, among others. The most recent World Youth Day took place in Lisbon, Portugal, in the summer of 2023.

