World Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film Updated : October 21, 2020 09:37 PM IST Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pontiff while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary Francesco. Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God, Francis said in one of his sit-down interviews for the film.