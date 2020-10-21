  • SENSEX
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

Updated : October 21, 2020 09:37 PM IST

Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pontiff while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary Francesco.
Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God, Francis said in one of his sit-down interviews for the film.
