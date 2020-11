With less than 24 hours left for the 2020 US Presidential election, Americans are rewriting voting records and making poll predictions even more difficult. Meanwhile, Trump has hinted that he will fire Dr Anthony Fauci after Tuesday's results. Entering the last stretch with advantage, Biden vows to share a coronavirus plan on the first day of presidency even as details remain elusive.

Here's today's Poll Pourri, your daily round-up of the latest, most important developments in the US election campaign.

93 Million And Counting: Americans Are Shattering Early Voting Records

A record number of 93 million Americans have already voted until Sunday afternoon, and they are not done yet, according to an NPR report indicating strong anti-incumbency and tough road for Trump.

Not just that, an NYT and Siena College poll on Sunday showed that Biden holds a clear advantage over Trump across four important swing states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona. Trump won all four in 2016 plus Michigan as well.

Trump vows election night legal challenges in key swing states

From denying results to plans to premature declare victory, Trump has sort-of-changed his tack on his post-election results approach, hinting that he is gearing up for a legal battle against an overstretched vote count, particularly in key swing states where the Supreme Court granted mail-in ballot extensions.

Trump has maintained that mail-in voting is rife with fraud and his attempts to delegitimize mail-in ballots come amid reports that Democrats hold a roughly 2-to-1 advantage in returned mail-in ballots in states with party registration. In contrast, the Biden camp has urged supporters to vote early, whether in person or by mail.

Fauci says the US is 'poorly' prepared for Covid-19 winter; Trump to fire him after results

President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the US’ top infectious disease expert and a member of the White House COVID-19 Task Force widens.

Ahead of an uncertain winter with a grim forecast by the CDC wherein the US could see a rise in virus-related deaths to somewhere between 3,900 and 10,000 per week by the end of November, Trump’s attempt again seems to shrug off the seriousness of the COVID-19 even as cases in the US near the 95 lakh mark and fatalities over 2.36 lakh as of today.

To make matters worse, a Stanford study said Trump had a role in contributing to the overall COVID-19 cases. According to the study, the President’s campaign rallies resulted in an estimated 30,000 coronavirus cases and likely led to more than 700 deaths.

Biden says would declare COVID-19 action plan on day 1 of the presidency

The Democrat challenger has pledged a COVID-19 action plan on the first day of his presidency while criticising President Trump's handling of the pandemic which has taken over 236,000 American lives.