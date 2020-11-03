US Elections 2020: Here's the latest forecast by top pollsters

With hours to go before the voting ends in the US, the Democratic Party’s nominee Joe Biden is leading his Republican counterpart, President Donald Trump, in the national opinion polls as well as in many key battleground states, though the battle may be close in the latter.

A wide swathe of pollsters has forecast a significant lead for Biden in terms of vote share. Even after accounting for margin of error, the consensus is Biden has greater chances of reaching the magical 270 Electoral College seats required to become President.

Poll Date Donald Trump Joe Biden Margin of Error Lead YouGov/Economist Oct 31 – Nov 2 43% 53% -- 10% CNN/SSRS Oct 23–26 42% 54% ± 3.8% 12% Morning Consult Oct 27–29 43% 52% ± 1% 9% FiveThirtyEight Nov 2, 2020 43.40% 51.80% -- - RealClearPolitics Oct 15 – Nov 1, 2020 43.20% 50.40% -- - Fox News Oct 27–29 52% 44% ± 2.5% 8% Reuters Oct 31 – Nov 2 45% 52% ± 3.7% 7% NBC/WSJ Oct 29–31 42% 52% ± 3.4% 10% ABC/Washington Post Oct 6–9 42% 54% ± 4% 12% YouGov/Yahoo News Oct 30 – Nov 1 43% 53% -- 10%

Source: Wikipedia

It is important to note that while most polls forecast a wide lead for Biden, the Presidential race in the US boils down to a handful of swing states, which are key to deciding the eventual outcome.

And there is evidence that the battle in some of the battleground states is close. For instance, while most pollsters see Biden in the lead in the key swing states, Trafalgar Group said Trump is leading Biden in many swing states like Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Arizona. The Atlanta-based pollster had accurately predicted Trump’s victory in 2016.

Besides, winning the popular vote does not necessarily translate into higher seats in the US Electoral College college system.

Finally, there is the website FiveThirtyEight, which also puts out its odds, and said there is 90 percent chance Biden will win.

Around this time in 2016, FiveThirtyEight said Hillary Clinton had a 71.4 percent chance of winning the election -- the forecast earned a fair bit of rebuke for the website founder and leading statistician Nate Silver who made a name for accurately predicting elections.