Poland to give Ukraine fighter jets, to be 1st NATO nation to do so

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 16, 2023 11:22:38 PM IST (Published)

Poland on Thursday decided to give at least four fighter jets to Ukraine in its prolonged war against Russia, becoming the first NATO member to do so. Poland president Andrzej Duda said his country will hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes “within the next few days”.

There are more planes that Poland will give, but Duda said these needed servicing and would be supplied later.
“They are in the last years of their functioning, but they are in good working condition,” Duda said about the aircraft.
Slovakia has earlier said it would give its disused MiGs to Ukraine. There are other countries who are planning to give their  fighter jets too but none have made any official announcement yet. Poland also was the first NATO nation to provide Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks.
Both Poland and Slovakia had indicated they were ready to hand over their planes, but only as part of a wider international coalition doing the same.
Germany’s government appeared to have been caught off guard by Duda’s announcement. “So far, everyone has agreed that it’s not the time to send fighter jets,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters. “I don’t have any confirmation from Poland yet that this has happened.”
Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine had several dozen MiG-29s it inherited in the collapse of the Soviet Union, but it’s unclear how many of them remain in service after more than a year of fighting.
The debate over whether to provide non-NATO country Ukraine with fighter jets started last year, but NATO allies expressed concern about escalating the alliance’s role in the war. The hesitation continued even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made increasingly vocal pleas for Western supporters to share their warplanes.
Duda made the announcement during a joint news conference in Warsaw with the visiting Czech president, Petr Pavel.
Duda said Poland’s air force would replace the planes it gives to Ukraine with South Korea-made FA-50 fighters and American-made F-35s.
Poland has provided Ukraine with crucial support during the war. It is hosting thousands of American troops and has taken in more Ukrainians than any other nation during the refugee exodus sparked by the Russian invasion.
The central European nation experienced Russian invasions and occupations for centuries and still fears Russia despite being a NATO member.
(With inputs from agencies)
Also read:
 Ukraine’s birth rate drops 60% after Russian invasion
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
