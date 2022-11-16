Homeworld news

Who's responsible for Poland blast? US officials now blame Ukraine's retaliation to incoming Russian missile

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Ukraine and Polish authorities claimed that the explosions were caused by Russian-made missiles. US President Joe Biden said investigations showed it was "unlikely" the missile was fired from Russia.

Initial findings suggest a missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, US officials were quoted by Associated Press as saying after an emergency meeting of G7 leaders was held over the incident in Indonesia. Two people were killed in an explosion in Poland's Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometers (3-1/2 miles) from the border with Ukraine, firefighters said.

Media reports said the strike hit a grain-drying facility. Ukraine and Polish authorities initially claimed that the explosions were caused by Russian-made missiles. However, US President Joe Biden said investigations showed it was "unlikely" the missile was fired from Russia.
Soon after the incident, leaders from the US, Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom participated in an emergency meeting. The US and its allies said they would investigate "exactly what happened" before deciding the next steps. They also decided to extend support to  NATO member Poland in its investigation into the blast.
Responding to the claims, Russia's defence ministry denied that Russian missiles hit Polish territory, describing reports as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation". It added in a statement: "No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian means of destruction."
Poland summoned Russia's ambassador to Warsaw after the strike for an explanation.
Meanwhile, France urged "utmost caution" on the origin of a missile strike on NATO member Poland. It warned that "many countries have the same kind of weapons, so identifying the type of missile won't necessarily identify who is behind it".
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch G20 Summit LIVE Updates 2022, where world leaders had an emergency meeting.
First Published:  IST
