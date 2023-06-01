Poison in every puff: Canada to require warning labels on individual cigarettes 

The warnings — in English and French — include "poison in every puff", "tobacco smoke harms children" and "cigarettes cause impotence".

Canada is set to become the first country in the world to require warning labels on individual cigarette packages. The announcement was made last year by Health Canada as part of its efforts to support people in quitting smoking.

Starting from August 1st, new regulations will be phased in, with king-size cigarettes being the first to display the warnings by the end of July 2024. Regular-size cigarettes and little cigars with tipping paper and tubes will follow suit by the end of April 2025.

"This bold step will make health warning messages virtually unavoidable," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett said on Wednesday.

Bennett said that Tobacco use kills 48,000 Canadians each year. We are taking action by being the first country in the world to label individual cigarettes with health warning messages." He added that the warning messages "together with updated graphic images displayed on the package, will provide a real and startling reminder of the health consequences of smoking."

Health Canada aims to reduce tobacco use to below 5 percent by 2035 through this comprehensive strategy. Additionally, the new regulations will enhance the impact of health-related graphic images already displayed on tobacco packages.

Anti-smoking advocates welcomed these measures, recognising them as groundbreaking advancements in public health. Doug Roth, chief executive of the Heart & Stroke charity, said the bold measure will ensure that dangers to lung health cannot be missed.

Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society, said health messaging will be conveyed in every puff and during every smoke break. Canada, he added, will have the best tobacco health warning system in the world.

The Canadian Cancer Society said the measure will reduce smoking and the appeal of cigarettes, thus preventing cancer and other diseases.

Canada’s Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said, "Beginning next year, these new measures will help make sure that everyone across the country can receive credible information on the risks of tobacco use so they can make healthier choices for their wellbeing."

Canada has been at the forefront of tobacco control efforts for years. The adoption of pictorial warnings on tobacco packages began in 2000. Tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship are banned in Canada and warnings on cigarette packs have existed since 1972.

In 2001, Canada became the first country to require tobacco companies to include picture warnings on the outside of cigarette packages and include inserts with health messages.