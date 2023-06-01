Poison in every puff: Canada to require warning labels on individual cigarettes 

English
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 6:06:41 PM IST (Published)

The warnings — in English and French — include "poison in every puff", "tobacco smoke harms children" and "cigarettes cause impotence".

Canada is set to become the first country in the world to require warning labels on individual cigarette packages. The announcement was made last year by Health Canada as part of its efforts to support people in quitting smoking.

Starting from August 1st, new regulations will be phased in, with king-size cigarettes being the first to display the warnings by the end of July 2024. Regular-size cigarettes and little cigars with tipping paper and tubes will follow suit by the end of April 2025.
