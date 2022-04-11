PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan’s new Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday was elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. The opposition leader secured 174 votes in the Pakistan National Assembly becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Sharif, 70, and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday had filed nomination papers for the post. However, Qureshi announced that his party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout, giving Sharif an unopposed victory.

Sharif, who is the younger brother of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has served as chief minister of the country's most populous and politically crucial Punjab province thrice. Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zardari had proposed Shehbaz's name for the Prime Minister's position in a joint opposition's meeting to replace Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

The process of electing the new leader of the house began on Sunday after Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was unceremoniously removed from the office through the no-confidence vote, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be ousted through a no-trust motion.

Pakistan has struggled with political instability since its formation in 1947 with multiple regime changes and military coups. No prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term.

(With inputs from PTI)