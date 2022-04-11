0

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan’s new Prime Minister

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Shehbaz Sharif, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday was elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. The opposition leader was elected unopposed.

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan's new Prime Minister
Shehbaz Sharif, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday was elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. The opposition leader secured 174 votes in the Pakistan National Assembly becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday was unceremoniously removed from the office through the no-confidence vote, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be ousted through a no-trust motion.
Sharif, 70, and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday had filed nomination papers for the post.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published:  IST
