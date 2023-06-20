PM Modi US visit LIVE update | Modi departs for US, embarks on his first state visit

PM Modi US visit LIVE update | 'Seek to deepen India-USA ties': Modi ahead of historic trip
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took off on Tuesday morning for his first official state visit to the United States. He will begin his first leg with an International Yoga Day celebration tomorrow at the UN Headquarters in New York City.
PM Modi said that in the USA, he will get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life. "We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," he said.
"I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges," PM Modi said in a note.
Prime Minister Narendra said in a tweet that he has left for the USA. He will be in the US from June 21-23 and will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC During the state visit, he will lead a yoga session on International Yoga Day on June 21, and later will hold talks with US President Joe Biden. The prime minister will also speak at a joint session of the US Congress and more.