By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 20, 2023 9:00 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for the US for his first official state visit from June 21-23. He will stay in New York City and Washington D.C. during his trip and lead a yoga session on International Yoga Day. He later will hold talks with US President Joe Biden and be hosted for a state dinner at the White House. The prime minister will also speak at a joint session of the US Congress and more. Get LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to the US with CNBC-TV18 here:

Live Updates

PM Modi US visit LIVE update | 'Seek to deepen India-USA ties': Modi ahead of historic trip

Jun 20, 2023 9:12 AM

PM Modi in US LIVE update | Modi tweets departure statement prior to emplaning

Jun 20, 2023 9:07 AM

PM Modi in US LIVE update | Modi emplanes for his first official state visit — WATCH

Jun 20, 2023 8:54 AM

PM Modi in US LIVE updates | Modi departed for first official state visit

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi took off on Tuesday morning for his first official state visit to the United States. He will begin his first leg with an International Yoga Day celebration tomorrow at the UN Headquarters in New York City.

Jun 20, 2023 8:24 AM

Prime Minister Modi emplanes for the US visit | In PIC

PM Modi US visit LIVE update | Modi departs for US, embarks on his first state visit
Jun 20, 2023 7:55 AM

PM Modi US visit LIVE Updates: PM to attend Yoga Day celebrations, hold meeting with Joe Biden

Check out details of PM Modi's itinerary and agenda here.

Jun 20, 2023 7:53 AM

PM Modi in US LIVE | We seek to deepen India-USA ties, says PM Modi

PM Modi said that in the USA, he will get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life. "We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," he said.

Jun 20, 2023 7:34 AM

PM Modi in US LIVE Updates | PM says 'my visit to US will reinforce' India-US ties 'based on shared values' 

"I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges," PM Modi said in a note.

Jun 20, 2023 7:30 AM

PM Modi embarks on historic US visit

Prime Minister Narendra said in a tweet that he has left for the USA. He will be in the US from June 21-23 and will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC During the state visit, he will lead a yoga session on International Yoga Day on June 21, and later will hold talks with US President Joe Biden. The prime minister will also speak at a joint session of the US Congress and more. 

Jun 20, 2023 7:27 AM
X