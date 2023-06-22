PM Modi US visit LIVE updates: Day 2 ends with White House private dinner; PM Modi to address US Congress later tonight

PM Modi in US LIVE updates | PMO tweets picture with Applied Tech CEO Gary Dickerson, pushes for strong semiconductor ecosystem in India
Applied Materials will soon be announcing an innovation centre in India that will focus on innovation equipment, President and CEO Gary E Dickerson said after his meeting with PM Modoi. Read more here about their meeting here.
PM Modi in US LIVE updates | PM Modi shares highlights from International Yoga Day celebration at UN
PM Modi US visit LIVE updates | Activists ask Biden to publicly rebuke Modi over human rights
Rights advocates in Washington demanded that President Joe Biden publicly call out what they described as India's deteriorating human rights record, saying the US approach of raising the issue in private with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a failure.
White House NSA Jake Sullivan, however, said that Biden will not lecture him on the subject. Read more here.
PM Modi in US live updates | First Lady Jill Biden gives sneak peak into upcoming State Dinner at White House
The White House dinner venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural state dinner will be beautifully decorated in green with saffron-coloured flowers, representing the Indian flag, First Lady Jill Biden announced at a media preview.
A highlight of the evening will be the marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad, a unique combination of marinated millet, grilled corn and savoury seasonings. Read more here.
PM Modi in US LIVE updates | PMO tweets picture with GE CEO Lawrence Culp, urges manufacturing in India
WATCH | PM Modi and President Biden embrace, exchange gifts at the White House
PM Modi US visit LIVE updates | What did President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden gift PM Modi?
- A handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century
- A vintage American camera
- An archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s patent of the first Kodak camera
- A hardcover book of American wildlife photography
- A signed, first edition copy of “Collected Poems of Robert Frost”
PM Modi US visit LIVE updates | What is the sandalwood box Modi gave to the Bidens?
- An idol of Lord Ganesh: Handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata, the idol is of a Hindu deity considered the destroyer of obstacles and is worshipped first among all gods
- A silver diya: Also handcrafted by artisans from the family of fifth-generation silversmiths in Kolkatat, this oil lamp occupies a sacred space in every Hindu household.
- Das danam or ten donations: As part of the Sahasra Poorna Chandrodayam celebration, ten donations or das danam are given. These include ghee or clarified butter from Punjab, a handwoven textured tussar silk cloth from Jharkhand, long-grained rice from Uttarakhand, gud or jaggery from Maharashtra, a handcrafted silver coconut from West Bengal instead of a gaudaan (cow donation), a piece of sandalwood from Mysore instead of bhudaan (land donation), til or white sesame seeds from Tamil Nadu as tildaan (sesame seed donation), a 24K pure gold coin from Rajasthan as hiranyadaan (gold donation), a 99.5% pure silver coin from Rajasthan as Raupyadaan (silver donation) and lavan or salt from Gujarat as lavandaan (salt donation)
PM Modi US visit LIVE updates | What all did PM Modi gift the Bidens?
- A lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond: The solitaire reflects the chemical and optical properties of an earth-mined diamond but is also eco-friendly as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making. The diamond is a "beacon of responsible luxury" and symbolises 75 years of freedom and sustainable international relations.
- A Kashimir papier mâché box: The green diamond is housed in a Kalamdani, which is a Kashmiri style of papier mâché box. It involves sakthsazior i.e. the meticulous preparation of paper pulp, and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs.
- A sandalwood box handcrafted in Jaipur: The sandalwood used to make the box was sourced from Mysore, Karnataka, and has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns. It contains an idol of Lord Ganesh, a diya (oil lamp), a copper plate and silver boxes that contain Das Danam or 10 donations
- A first edition copy of "The Ten Principal Upanishads": A 1937 English translation by WB Yeats of Shree Purohit Swami's book was given by Modi to Biden. It was published by M/s Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow. The translation and collaboration between the two authors occurred throughout the 1930s and it was one of the final works of Yeats.
PM Modi US visit LIVE updates | Marinated millet, stuffed mushrooms and risotto on the menu for state dinner
At a media preview at the White House, ahead of the State Dinner hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dishes that will be served were put on display by First Lady Jill Biden and her team.
The menu will include Marinated Millet and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad among other dishes.