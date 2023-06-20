The historic visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi focuses on enriching "the depth and diversity of" the India-US partnership and "elevating" the trade and investment relationship between the two countries, PM Modi said ahead of leaving for the US. But how will India achieve these aims during Modi's US visit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "first official state visit" to the US is said to be a landmark one. The prime minister has visited the US several times in the past nine years, but this is his first official visit to the country at the "special invitation" of President Joe Biden. PM Modi's latest visit will involve more grandeur, pomp and ceremonies than any other official visit.

The historic visit by PM Modi focuses on enriching "the depth and diversity of" the India-US partnership and "elevating" the trade and investment relationship between the two countries, PM Modi said before leaving for the US. But how will India achieve these aims during Modi's US visit?

There are a host of programmes, bilateral meetings and talks with the CEOs of top-notch companies, scheduled From June 21 to June 24, and they make the visit so important.

Defence industrial production roadmap would be one of the key outcomes which address co-development and co-production​. The Defence industrial roadmap would pave the way for closer supply line and production linkages between India and US", Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra had said earlier.

The two countries may finalise a deal for the co-production of fighter jet engines. This might involve a great deal of technology transfer. "The deal, which will be signed between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), will entail 80 percent transfer of jet engine technology by value," a source told CNBTV-18.

Besides, a deal for 31 Predator Drones might also be on the table. The US has successfully deployed these drones in Afghanistan. It has been using this since the late 2000s, and for the first time, is extending this technology to India. All three forces - the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force have reportedly expressed interest in buying these jets.

A strong trade and investment partnership between the two nations is also on the cards. "(The) USA is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services. We collaborate closely in science and technology, education, health, defence and security fields," PM Modi had said earlier, adding that "our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The prime minister exuded confidence that "his discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity)".

PM Modi will meet over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts in New York on Tuesday.

Later, 5,000 members of the Indian diaspora have been invited by the White House. The Indian Americans hold significance too as they are the second-largest immigrant group in the united states.

